CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Reaches $17.11 52 Week Low; Ecology and Environment – Class A (EEI) Shorts Lowered By 81.82%

The stock of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) hit a new 52-week low and has $16.60 target or 3.00% below today's $17.11 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.04 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $16.60 price target is reached, the company will be worth $61.11 million less. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 452,013 shares traded. CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) has risen 5.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500.

Ecology and Environment Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:EEI) had a decrease of 81.82% in short interest. EEI's SI was 200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 81.82% from 1,100 shares previously. The SI to Ecology and Environment Inc – Class A's float is 0.01%. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 7,486 shares traded or 44.68% up from the average. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CXW’s profit will be $75.00 million for 6.79 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by CoreCivic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.56% negative EPS growth.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. It has a 11.97 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services.

