CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Reaches $16.41 After 7.00% Down Move; Raytheon Co (RTN) Sentiment Is 1.46

Raytheon Co (RTN) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 517 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 355 reduced and sold their holdings in Raytheon Co. The hedge funds in our database now have: 198.48 million shares, down from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Raytheon Co in top ten stock positions increased from 13 to 17 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 303 Increased: 376 New Position: 141.

The stock of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $16.41. About 1.16 million shares traded or 44.80% up from the average. CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) has risen 5.46% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CXW News: 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 20/04/2018 – DJ CoreCivic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXW); 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic Sees FY Normalized FFO $2.24-$2.30/Share; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic Sees 2Q FFO 52c/Shr-FFO 54c/Shr; 07/03/2018 CoreCivic Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14-15; 14/03/2018 – CoreCivic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 18/04/2018 – CORECIVIC – AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR UP TO $1.0 BLN, REPLACING EXISTING $900.0 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND TERM LOAN; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic Sees FY EPS $1.40-EPS $1.46; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic 1Q Normalized FFO 53c/Share; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic 1Q Net $37.8MThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.95 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $15.26 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CXW worth $136.78M less.

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $51.30 billion. It operates through five divisions: Integrated Defense Systems ; Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. It has a 17.18 P/E ratio. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “United Technologies says Raytheon merger will return $20B to shareholders by 2023 – Boston Business Journal” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Oakmont Corp holds 7.7% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company for 300,276 shares. Cypress Funds Llc owns 145,000 shares or 4.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Canal Insurance Co has 4.02% invested in the company for 65,000 shares. The Virginia-based Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A has invested 4.01% in the stock. Mu Investments Co. Ltd., a Japan-based fund reported 34,000 shares.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 EPS, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $726.99 million for 17.64 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity.

The stock increased 1.58% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $184.19. About 2.12 million shares traded or 0.69% up from the average. Raytheon Company (RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Analysts await CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CXW’s profit will be $75.02 million for 6.51 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by CoreCivic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.56% negative EPS growth.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. It has a 11.48 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services.

More notable recent CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CoreCivic Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GEO, CoreCivic get letters from House Oversight Committee – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.