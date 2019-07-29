CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) EPS Estimated At $0.62; Moab Capital Partners Has Upped By $6.59 Million Its Red Hat (RHT) Position

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 83.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moab Capital Partners Llc acquired 36,190 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock rose 2.94%. The Moab Capital Partners Llc holds 79,290 shares with $14.49 million value, up from 43,100 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43B valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to report $0.62 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.77% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. CXW’s profit would be $73.84M giving it 6.52 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, CoreCivic, Inc.’s analysts see -3.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 915,142 shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) has risen 5.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CXW News: 18/04/2018 – CORECIVIC – AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR UP TO $1.0 BLN, REPLACING EXISTING $900.0 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND TERM LOAN; 18/04/2018 – CORECIVIC AMENDMED LINE OF UUP TO $1B, REPLACES $900M LINES; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic 1Q FFO 52c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic 1Q Normalized FFO 53c/Share; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic Sees 2Q Normalized FFO 53c-55c/Share; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic Sees 2Q FFO 52c/Shr-FFO 54c/Shr; 07/03/2018 CoreCivic Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14-15; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic Sees FY FFO $2.22/Shr-FFO $2.28/Shr; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic 1Q Rev $440.9M

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. It has a 11.31 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Mngmt stated it has 1,627 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Bristol John W Inc reported 218,055 shares stake. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 22,886 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Halcyon Mgmt Prtnrs Lp holds 9.27% or 324,187 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 50 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd holds 47,517 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc reported 2,418 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.12% or 590,115 shares. Stevens LP invested in 0.37% or 47,002 shares. Boltwood has 7,330 shares. American National Registered Advisor reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Putnam Investments Lc accumulated 0% or 1,612 shares. Sun Life Fincl owns 300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Investment invested in 0.07% or 45,221 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 310,589 shares.

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 280 shares to 9,070 valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) stake by 3.29 million shares and now owns 323,175 shares. Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) was reduced too.