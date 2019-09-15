CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CoreCivic Inc. has 82.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand CoreCivic Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have CoreCivic Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 12.10% 4.80% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing CoreCivic Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic Inc. N/A 20 11.80 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

CoreCivic Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio CoreCivic Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for CoreCivic Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.33 2.58

The peers have a potential upside of 49.34%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CoreCivic Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year CoreCivic Inc. had bearish trend while CoreCivic Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CoreCivic Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, CoreCivic Inc.’s peers have 1.70 and 1.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. CoreCivic Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CoreCivic Inc.

Volatility & Risk

CoreCivic Inc. has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CoreCivic Inc.’s peers are 28.10% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Dividends

CoreCivic Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors CoreCivic Inc.’s competitors beat CoreCivic Inc.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.