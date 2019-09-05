CoreCivic (CXW) to pay $0.44 on Oct 15, 2019; Plexus (PLXS) Sentiment Is 0.59

Plexus Corp (PLXS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 54 funds started new and increased holdings, while 92 decreased and sold stakes in Plexus Corp. The funds in our database now own: 28.22 million shares, down from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Plexus Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 68 Increased: 34 New Position: 20.

The stock increased 2.27% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 83,201 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (PLXS) has risen 0.95% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 25/04/2018 – Plexus Announces Construction of a Second Manufacturing Facility in Guadalajara, Mexico; 22/03/2018 – Plexus Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 Internationa; 20/03/2018 – Plexus Hires Wes Hornsby as Vice President of Business Development; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q REV. $699M, EST. $691.0M; 14/03/2018 – PLEXUS CORP – RAPP’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS PLEXUS BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution

Analysts await Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. PLXS’s profit will be $25.18M for 16.63 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Plexus Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design. It has a 12.9 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercialization solutions, such as prototyping, new product introduction, design for supply chain, test development, and transition management; manufacturing solutions; and fulfillment and logistics solutions.

More notable recent Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Plexus (PLXS) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Plexus Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program Nasdaq:PLXS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Plexus approves $50M buyback – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Plexus Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PLXS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. for 2.91 million shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 42,319 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 0.85% invested in the company for 8,325 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.6% in the stock. Cooke & Bieler Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 483,263 shares.