CoreCivic (CXW) to pay $0.44 on Oct 15, 2019; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Boosted Its Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stake

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) is expected to pay $0.44 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:CXW) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. CoreCivic Inc’s current price of $17.36 translates into 2.53% yield. CoreCivic Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.36. About 916,135 shares traded. CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) has declined 33.66% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CXW News: 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic 1Q Net $37.8M; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic 1Q FFO 52c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ CoreCivic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXW); 07/03/2018 CoreCivic Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14-15; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic Sees 2Q FFO 52c/Shr-FFO 54c/Shr; 18/04/2018 – CORECIVIC – AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR UP TO $1.0 BLN, REPLACING EXISTING $900.0 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND TERM LOAN; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic Sees 2Q Adj EPS 33c-Adj EPS 35c; 02/05/2018 – CORECIVIC SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $2.24 TO $2.30; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic Sees 2Q Normalized FFO 53c-55c/Share; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic Sees FY FFO $2.22/Shr-FFO $2.28/Shr

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) stake by 177.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc acquired 691,703 shares as Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 1.08M shares with $14.22M value, up from 390,777 last quarter. Mgic Invt Corp Wis now has $4.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 5.78M shares traded or 25.93% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity. The insider Arrigoni Daniel A. bought 5,000 shares worth $61,450.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Ser Inc holds 0% or 22,670 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 2.55M shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has 2,237 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 9,400 shares. 586,807 are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Sun Life Fincl Inc owns 23,051 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 109,479 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 37,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap Incorporated owns 10,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated owns 61,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Ltd has 21,500 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 113 shares. James Rech holds 0.01% or 10,311 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 653,764 shares. 10,150 are held by Pillar Pacific Limited Liability Company.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. It has a 11.5 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services.

