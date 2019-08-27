CoreCivic (CXW) to pay $0.44 on Oct 15, 2019; MEDIGENE AG ORDINARY SHARES (MDGEF) Shorts Up By 3.06%

MEDIGENE AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MDGEF) had an increase of 3.06% in short interest. MDGEF’s SI was 23,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.06% from 22,900 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 39 days are for MEDIGENE AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MDGEF)’s short sellers to cover MDGEF’s short positions. It closed at $7.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) is expected to pay $0.44 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:CXW) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. CoreCivic Inc’s current price of $17.22 translates into 2.56% yield. CoreCivic Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 429,676 shares traded. CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) has declined 33.66% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CXW News: 18/04/2018 – CORECIVIC – AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR UP TO $1.0 BLN, REPLACING EXISTING $900.0 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND TERM LOAN; 02/05/2018 – CORECIVIC SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $2.24 TO $2.30; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic 1Q EPS 32c; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic Sees 2Q EPS 32c-EPS 33c; 18/04/2018 – CORECIVIC IN AMENDED & RESTATED SR CREDIT LINE; 18/04/2018 – CORECIVIC ENTERS INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic 1Q Net $37.8M; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic Sees FY FFO $2.22/Shr-FFO $2.28/Shr; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic 1Q Normalized FFO 53c/Share; 02/05/2018 – CORECIVIC 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 53C, EST. 52C (2 EST.)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. The company has market cap of $176.93 million. It operates through two divisions, Immunotherapies and Other Products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

More important recent Medigene AG (OTCMKTS:MDGEF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Roivant and Sinovant launch Cytovant Sciences – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “MediGene AG 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medigene Keeps Eyes On Immunotherapy Prize – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2015. More interesting news about Medigene AG (OTCMKTS:MDGEF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medigene AG: Addressing The CAR-T Market Pain Points – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2015.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. It has a 11.4 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services.

More notable recent CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CoreCivic Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:CXW – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GEO Group And CoreCivic: The Prisoner’s Dilemma – REITs Version – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CoreCivic rises 1.2% after boosting 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CoreCivic: Rapid Growth At Deep Value Price – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “For-profit prison operator CoreCivic seeks ICE deal for shuttered Minnesota facility – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: August 23, 2019.