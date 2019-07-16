Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) and CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ:CTIB) Contrasting side by side

Core Molding Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) and CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ:CTIB) compete with each other in the Rubber & Plastics sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Molding Technologies Inc. 8 0.20 N/A -1.18 0.00 CTI Industries Corporation 3 0.21 N/A -0.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see Core Molding Technologies Inc. and CTI Industries Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Molding Technologies Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.6% CTI Industries Corporation 0.00% -35.6% -8.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.56 shows that Core Molding Technologies Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500. CTI Industries Corporation’s 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Core Molding Technologies Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival CTI Industries Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Core Molding Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CTI Industries Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Core Molding Technologies Inc. and CTI Industries Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 59.6% and 5.2% respectively. 5% are Core Molding Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 27.1% of CTI Industries Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Core Molding Technologies Inc. -2.96% 0.58% -11% 4.31% -45.5% 5.77% CTI Industries Corporation -7.63% -5.08% -4.47% -18.87% -32.7% -4.04%

For the past year Core Molding Technologies Inc. has 5.77% stronger performance while CTI Industries Corporation has -4.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Core Molding Technologies Inc. beats CTI Industries Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.