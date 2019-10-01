Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. (CORE)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) and United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) compete with each other in the Food Wholesale sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. 32 5.38 44.92M 1.04 35.85 United Natural Foods Inc. 10 -0.51 47.04M -6.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. and United Natural Foods Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. and United Natural Foods Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. 138,985,148.51% 8.6% 2.9% United Natural Foods Inc. 479,022,403.26% -16.2% -4.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.76 beta indicates that Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, United Natural Foods Inc. is 108.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.08 beta.

Liquidity

Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, United Natural Foods Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. United Natural Foods Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Core-Mark Holding Company Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. and United Natural Foods Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.7% and 94.3% respectively. 0.9% are Core-Mark Holding Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are United Natural Foods Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. -2.53% -4.32% 6.24% 33.49% 53.97% 60.99% United Natural Foods Inc. 4.56% 7.41% -19.25% -26.31% -69.18% -6.89%

For the past year Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. has 60.99% stronger performance while United Natural Foods Inc. has -6.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors United Natural Foods Inc.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products. Its customers include traditional convenience stores, such as national and super-regional convenience store operators, as well as independently owned convenience stores; and alternative outlets, which include grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, cigarette and tobacco shops, hotel gift shops, military exchanges, college and corporate campuses, casinos, hardware stores, airport concessions, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products. The company offers its products to 43,000 customer locations through a network of distribution centers in the United States and Canada. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.