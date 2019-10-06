Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) EPS Estimated At $0.59; Ares Management (ARES) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Ares Management (NYSE:ARES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ares Management has $3700 highest and $2800 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 23.01% above currents $26.42 stock price. Ares Management had 7 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) on Thursday, September 12 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3200 target in Thursday, August 1 report. See Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report $0.59 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.35% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. CORE’s profit would be $28.93 million giving it 12.31 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.’s analysts see 18.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 420,257 shares traded or 62.80% up from the average. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19; 11/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.19, REV VIEW $16.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $6.06 billion. The companyÂ’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. It has a 35.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 323,268 shares traded. Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) has risen 39.62% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.62% the S&P500.

