Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Analysts See $0.44 EPS; Science Applications International Has 3.3 Sentiment

Analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report $0.44 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 25.71% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. CORE’s profit would be $20.18M giving it 21.63 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.’s analysts see 214.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.07. About 144,569 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 95.66% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 EPS 84c-EPS $1.00; 11/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – Core-Mark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.13 TO $1.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M; 12/04/2018 – Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Quarter-Over-Quarter Gross Merchandise Sales Growth of 42% and Profitability in Several Core Mark

Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) investors sentiment increased to 3.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 2.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 175 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 53 sold and decreased stakes in Science Applications International Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 83.87 million shares, up from 27.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Science Applications International Corp in top ten positions increased from 2 to 5 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 39 Increased: 108 New Position: 67.

General Atlantic Llc holds 25.94% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation for 4.03 million shares. Simcoe Capital Management Llc owns 274,130 shares or 5.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clearline Capital Lp has 5.19% invested in the company for 128,915 shares. The New York-based Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has invested 4.72% in the stock. Huber Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 149,312 shares.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.07 billion. The companyÂ’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT infrastructure. It has a 28.91 P/E ratio. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S.

The stock increased 0.92% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 196,747 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) has declined 15.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 29/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – SAIC’S ESTIMATED BACKLOG OF SIGNED BUSINESS ORDERS AT END OF FISCAL 2018 WAS APPROXIMATELY $10.2 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Net $51M; 23/03/2018 – SAIC Awarded Training Support Systems – Enterprise Contract by U.S. Army; 23/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – CONTRACT HAS 5-YEAR ORDERING PERIOD AND A CEILING VALUE OF MORE THAN $554 MLN; 05/03/2018 SAIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR 600104.SS SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 7.5 PCT Y/Y; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS NO INTEREST IN BUYING FOREIGN CARMAKERS NOW: CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Arcor S.A.I.C. Notes at ‘BB-/RR3’; Outlook Positive; 28/03/2018 – CHINA RE:INVESTORS INCL YUNSHAN CAPITAL, CESC, CEAII, NCI, SAIC

Analysts await Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 10.62% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.13 per share. SAIC’s profit will be $73.78 million for 17.17 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Science Applications International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

