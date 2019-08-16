Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019; Nuveen California Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXC) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Nuveen California Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.17, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 8 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 6 sold and reduced holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The hedge funds in our database now have: 311,473 shares, up from 274,542 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen California Select Tax Free Income Portfolio in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Core-Mark Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:CORE) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Core-Mark Holding Company Inc’s current price of $32.41 translates into 0.34% yield. Core-Mark Holding Company Inc’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.41. About 242,624 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 EPS 84c-EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M; 10/05/2018 – Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference; 12/04/2018 – Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Quarter-Over-Quarter Gross Merchandise Sales Growth of 42% and Profitability in Several Core Mark; 11/04/2018 – Core-Mark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Loomis Sayles Lp invested in 106,050 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 649,545 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 40,355 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 18,772 are owned by Bluemountain Capital Management Lc. Martingale Asset Management L P reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 29,906 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 136,213 shares. Strs Ohio reported 26,700 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Group Inc invested in 0% or 2,788 shares. Parametric Port owns 0.01% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 190,551 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 113,548 shares. American Intl Gp owns 34,523 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products. It has a 27.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients include traditional convenience stores, such as national and super-regional convenience store operators, as well as independently owned convenience stores; and alternative outlets, which include grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, cigarette and tobacco shops, hotel gift shops, military exchanges, college and corporate campuses, casinos, hardware stores, airport concessions, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.

Among 3 analysts covering Core-Mark Holding (NASDAQ:CORE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Core-Mark Holding has $43 highest and $38 lowest target. $40’s average target is 23.42% above currents $32.41 stock price. Core-Mark Holding had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. Loop Capital Markets maintained Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of CORE in report on Monday, March 4 with “Outperform” rating.

Winfield Associates Inc. holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio for 16,000 shares. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owns 28,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.06% invested in the company for 42,138 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.03% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 39,852 shares.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 12,510 shares traded or 4.69% up from the average. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

