Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019; Ceva (CEVA) SI Increased By 1.36%

Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) had an increase of 1.36% in short interest. CEVA’s SI was 426,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.36% from 420,600 shares previously. With 145,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s short sellers to cover CEVA’s short positions. The SI to Ceva Inc’s float is 2%. The stock increased 16.95% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 273,808 shares traded or 166.76% up from the average. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 25/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CEVA LOGISTICS AG OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 12/04/2018 – CEVA Wins CEM Editor’s Choice Award for Breakthrough CEVA-X1 IoT Processor; 16/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CEVA GROUP PLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 20/04/2018 – Shipping firm CMA CGM to buy 25 pct stake in Ceva Logistics; 02/05/2018 – REUTERS CITES CEVA LOGISTICS BOOKRUNNER ON IPO PRICING, TRADING; 21/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS IPO WILL HELP TO WIDEN CUSTOMER BASE, CEO TO FUW; 17/04/2018 – Ceva Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CEVA HOLDINGS LLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 17/05/2018 – EQS-Adhoc: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA Logistics’ credit rating upgraded by Moody’s by four notches to B1; 11/05/2018 – Ceva Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 18

Core-Mark Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:CORE) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Core-Mark Holding Company Inc’s current price of $35.55 translates into 0.31% yield. Core-Mark Holding Company Inc’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.22% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 192,344 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 10/05/2018 – Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference; 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 12/04/2018 – Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Quarter-Over-Quarter Gross Merchandise Sales Growth of 42% and Profitability in Several Core Mark; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Core-Mark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M; 16/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) or 15,743 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14,731 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 78,390 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Principal Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 374,860 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Allstate has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). 3.03 million are owned by Clearbridge Invs Limited Company. Franklin Resources holds 0% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 8,389 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 0.04% or 55,608 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 1.31 million shares. Art Advisors Llc stated it has 49,188 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 5,746 shares. Dsam Partners (London) Limited invested in 7,662 shares.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. The firm sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products. It has a 29.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients include traditional convenience stores, such as national and super-regional convenience store operators, as well as independently owned convenience stores; and alternative outlets, which include grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, cigarette and tobacco shops, hotel gift shops, military exchanges, college and corporate campuses, casinos, hardware stores, airport concessions, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.

More notable recent Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Core-Mark Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Non-cigarette to Drive Core-Mark’s (CORE) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “G4S to separate cash solutions unit, plans to create two companies – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Core-Mark (CORE) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Core-Mark Holding (NASDAQ:CORE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Core-Mark Holding had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) rating on Monday, March 4. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $43 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Raymond James.

More notable recent CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ceva (CEVA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Ceva (CEVA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Avedro, Kraft Heinz, TMX Group – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AIG, Kraft Heinz, SharpSpring – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $724.53 million. The firm licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. It has a 1495.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products.

Among 2 analysts covering CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CEVA had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Northland Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold CEVA, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl owns 121,795 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 32,154 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Co has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Principal Incorporated owns 176,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 19,271 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Grp holds 0% or 307 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt reported 143,673 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,384 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,119 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Moreover, Paragon Management Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 43 shares. Sei Invs Com holds 0% or 7,864 shares. 79,356 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Congress Asset Ma holds 186,269 shares.