Core Mark Holding Co (Call) (CORE) Valuation Rose While Citadel Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.00 Million; Franklin Resources Lifted Position in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by $3.26 Million

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 79,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 4.70M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $194.08 million, up from 4.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 2.29 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 07/05/2018 – LUYE PHARMA GROUP – ASTRAZENECA TO TRANSFER ASSETS & GRANT A LICENCE FOR ASSETS TO UNIT IN TERRITORIES INCLUDING CHINA, BRAZIL, AMONG OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – Emulate, Inc. and AstraZeneca Form Strategic Agreement to Work Side-by-Side on Organs-on-Chips Technology to Improve Prediction of Human Safety and Efficacy of Drug Candidates; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Submits Drugs for Approval in U.S., Europe; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TRANSACTION IS PART OF ASTRAZENECA’S STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON ITS THREE MAIN THERAPY AREAS OF ONCOLOGY, CARDIOVASCULAR, RENAL & METABOLISM AND RESPIRATORY; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 17/05/2018 – GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair’s last gasp; 30/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY FINDINGS IN TERRANOVA WERE CONSISTENT WITH THOSE OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS TRIALS WITH FASENRA; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (Call) (CORE) by 87.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 51,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The hedge fund held 7,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294,000, down from 58,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 248,351 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 10/05/2018 – Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss $1.3M; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C; 11/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19; 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 942,350 shares to 953,750 shares, valued at $17.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 5.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (Call) (NYSE:BOH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold CORE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 41.90 million shares or 3.85% more from 40.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 132,651 shares. American Century owns 378,974 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Product Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 80,126 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Moreover, Glenmede Com Na has 0% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 1,774 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 45,808 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 31,132 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). 13,473 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 204,525 shares. Arrowstreet LP has invested 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Wellington Group Incorporated Llp reported 583,825 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh reported 28,328 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Analysts await Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 6.35% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CORE’s profit will be $27.08 million for 13.11 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.00% EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $188.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Apparel Inc (NYSEMKT:DLA) by 35,300 shares to 225,100 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 423,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.74M shares, and cut its stake in Talos Energy Inc.