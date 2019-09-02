Core Laboratories Ord Eur0 02 (CLB) Shareholder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lowered Holding by $301.64 Million; Ptc (PTC) Stock Price Declined While Shannon River Fund Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Core Laboratories Ord Eur0 02 (CLB) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 4,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 38,582 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66B, down from 42,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories Ord Eur0 02 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 510,969 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 57,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 304,523 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07M, down from 361,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 492,842 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 23.44% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $21.24 million for 20.20 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,620 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 356 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 31,822 shares. Penbrook Limited Liability stated it has 7,248 shares. D E Shaw And holds 12,624 shares. Earnest Partners Lc invested in 1.93M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Natixis Advsrs Lp has 0.07% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 109,322 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 80,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blair William Il has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Barclays Plc reported 264,640 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capital Int Ca owns 2,132 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 420 shares. 886,197 were reported by State Street. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 534 shares.

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Core Labs (CLB) Q2 Earnings In Line, Sales Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Core Laboratories: The Valuation Is Untenable – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Core Laboratories N.V.’s (NYSE:CLB) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Core Laboratories: Another Leg Lower – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 31,598 shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $174.22 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 3,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Management Limited Com holds 76,204 shares. Colony Grp Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 2,933 shares. 114,217 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa. Glenmede Trust Com Na owns 47 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Natl Tx has 0.28% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 39,153 are held by Envestnet Asset. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.28% or 15,181 shares. Voya Management Lc holds 0.02% or 96,492 shares. Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd has 16,371 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 80,361 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company reported 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 151,001 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Public Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Alkeon Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10 million for 60.62 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “IDC MarketScape Recognizes PTC as a Global Industrial IoT Platform Leader – Financial Post” on August 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PTC Announces LiveWorx 2020 Call for Papers: Open Through September 19 – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PTC -11% after beat-and-lower, downgrades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.