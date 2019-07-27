Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Increased Its Stake by $5.52 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Decreased as Share Value Declined

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 81,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 391,957 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.02 million, up from 310,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. It closed at $53.03 lastly. It is up 54.64% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 22,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,111 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40 million, down from 78,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 08/03/2018 – Boeing Expands Pilot Development Program with Okay Airways; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 02/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 25,158 shares to 44,038 shares, valued at $13.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 12,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 33,250 shares to 202,124 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,675 shares, and cut its stake in Despegear Com Corp.