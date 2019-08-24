Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) Share Price Declined While Mairs & Power Lifted by $10.11 Million Its Holding; Aes (AES) Shareholder Ajo LP Has Boosted Holding

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) by 80.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 148,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 332,899 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.95M, up from 184,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 468,070 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 10.29 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.07M, up from 9.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 3.73M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET BRL54.8M; 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Pfizer, AES and Centurylink – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Load Up On – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna International (NYSE:MGA) by 234,088 shares to 174,860 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Bank Hldgs (NYSE:NBHC) by 52,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,634 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Com holds 15,886 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Somerset holds 0% or 275 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Eqis Mgmt Inc has 0.12% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 84,039 shares. 26,482 were accumulated by Jane Street Gp Ltd Co. Whitebox Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 32,702 shares. Cookson Peirce reported 1.55M shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Omers Administration accumulated 430,000 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 38,821 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement accumulated 124,751 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.18M shares. Lmr Llp reported 0.02% stake. Mutual Of America Management Lc reported 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). The Iowa-based Btc Cap has invested 0.66% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Core Laboratories Is Vulnerable In The Oil Patch – Seeking Alpha” on January 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy This Month – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Artificial Intelligence Stocks are Everywhere, Including These 11 Household Names – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Com invested in 8,510 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Moreover, Geode Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 534 shares. Jane Street Lc invested in 4,665 shares or 0% of the stock. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.23% or 64,639 shares. Timpani Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 20,103 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd has 0.39% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). 41,376 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 6,741 shares. Schroder Inv Grp has invested 0.04% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 473,880 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Dorsey Whitney Limited Company has invested 0.2% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).