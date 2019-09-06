Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) Position Held by Fred Alger Management Inc; Luxor Capital Group LP Increases Position in Pegasystems (PEGA)

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) by 27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 10,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 50,800 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 12,361 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 48.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 929,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.86 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.13M, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $71.94. About 24,157 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Zensar Partners With Pegasystems to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions; 25/05/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS SAYS TO EXTEND CURRENT PARTNERSHIP WITH PEGASYSTEMS

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 26,247 shares to 11,253 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 241,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,200 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc (Put).

