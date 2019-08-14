Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) Holder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Boosted Stake; Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Trimmed Its Caterpillar Com (CAT) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 81,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 391,957 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.02 million, up from 310,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 827,742 shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 3,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 10,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.01. About 4.28M shares traded or 0.41% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goosehead Ins Inc by 17,025 shares to 60,110 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 54,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,825 shares, and cut its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT).

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Intermediate (SCHR) by 11,037 shares to 11,713 shares, valued at $629,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr 10 (TLH) by 2,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mid (IJH).

