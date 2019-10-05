Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Both Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories N.V. 44 6.46 43.59M 2.02 24.81 Tidewater Inc. 16 -1.53 35.80M -5.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories N.V. 100,091,848.45% 48.9% 11.7% Tidewater Inc. 221,946,683.20% -14.7% -9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.89 beta indicates that Core Laboratories N.V. is 89.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tidewater Inc.’s beta is 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Core Laboratories N.V. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Tidewater Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Tidewater Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Core Laboratories N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Core Laboratories N.V. and Tidewater Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Laboratories N.V. 0 2 1 2.33 Tidewater Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Core Laboratories N.V.’s upside potential is 40.44% at a $61.33 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Core Laboratories N.V. and Tidewater Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 83.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Core Laboratories N.V. shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Tidewater Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Core Laboratories N.V. -8.62% -5.12% -16.41% -26.45% -54.78% -15.91% Tidewater Inc. 0.66% -4.09% 4.03% 4.5% -31.56% 20.18%

For the past year Core Laboratories N.V. had bearish trend while Tidewater Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Core Laboratories N.V. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Tidewater Inc.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.