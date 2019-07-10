Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories N.V. 62 3.41 N/A 2.15 25.93 PermRock Royalty Trust 9 6.71 N/A 1.28 6.63

Table 1 demonstrates Core Laboratories N.V. and PermRock Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PermRock Royalty Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Core Laboratories N.V. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Core Laboratories N.V.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Core Laboratories N.V. and PermRock Royalty Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 59.3% 14.2% PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Core Laboratories N.V. and PermRock Royalty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 56.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Core Laboratories N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.5% of PermRock Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Core Laboratories N.V. -5.36% -22.24% -15.43% -34.72% -54.64% -6.47% PermRock Royalty Trust -2.64% -0.93% -4.61% -32.62% -45.05% 43.41%

For the past year Core Laboratories N.V. has -6.47% weaker performance while PermRock Royalty Trust has 43.41% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Core Laboratories N.V. beats PermRock Royalty Trust.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.