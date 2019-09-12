Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD)

Since Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) and Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories N.V. 56 3.00 N/A 2.02 24.81 Parker Drilling Company 18 0.50 N/A -24.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Core Laboratories N.V. and Parker Drilling Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Core Laboratories N.V. and Parker Drilling Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 48.9% 11.7% Parker Drilling Company 0.00% -104.1% -27.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Core Laboratories N.V. are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Parker Drilling Company’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Parker Drilling Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Core Laboratories N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Core Laboratories N.V. and Parker Drilling Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Laboratories N.V. 0 2 1 2.33 Parker Drilling Company 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 30.63% for Core Laboratories N.V. with consensus target price of $61.33. Meanwhile, Parker Drilling Company’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 5.37%. The information presented earlier suggests that Core Laboratories N.V. looks more robust than Parker Drilling Company as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Core Laboratories N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.2% of Parker Drilling Company are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Core Laboratories N.V.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Parker Drilling Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Core Laboratories N.V. -8.62% -5.12% -16.41% -26.45% -54.78% -15.91% Parker Drilling Company -1.71% -15.44% -11.02% 3.76% -94.42% -26.76%

For the past year Core Laboratories N.V. has stronger performance than Parker Drilling Company

Summary

Core Laboratories N.V. beats Parker Drilling Company on 8 of the 10 factors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. The Rental Tools Services business offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers, drill collars, and others; well construction services, including tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas companies, and integrated service providers. Parker Drilling Company Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.