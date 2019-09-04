Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Stake Has Raised by B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management; Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Holder S Squared Technology Has Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 7,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 19,359 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 11,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 5,687 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 43.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 128,690 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 228,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 13,096 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TowerJazz Announces Signing Three-Year Agreement Extension with Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on March 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:TSEM) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tower Semiconductor: Solid Business Selling At Distressed Prices – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TowerJazz Receives Supplier Excellence Award from Infineon – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tower Semiconductor Stock Plunged Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Analysts await Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 45.95% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.37 per share. TSEM’s profit will be $20.64M for 23.61 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,799 shares to 25,257 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,649 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd owns 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 4,665 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 20,039 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc reported 13,127 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 15,857 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn accumulated 338,367 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 31,822 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 329 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.61% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 17,520 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il reported 30,145 shares. 433 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Us Commercial Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,072 shares. Brinker Cap Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,112 shares. Cwm Lc has 70 shares. M&T Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).