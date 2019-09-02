Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Share Value Declined While Btim Has Cut Stake by $799,680; As Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC) Shares Rose, Spirit Of America Management Has Increased Its Holding

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (USAC) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 69,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.89% . The institutional investor held 880,379 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, up from 810,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Usa Compression Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 121,262 shares traded. USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) has risen 9.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.54% the S&P500. Some Historical USAC News: 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners Sees 2018 Loss $50M-Loss $30M; 19/04/2018 – DJ USA Compression Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAC); 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP SEES 2018 NET LOSS RANGE OF $50.0 MLN TO $30.0 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Energy Transfer Equity, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In USA Compression Partners; 05/03/2018 Fitch Assigns ‘BB-‘ First Time IDR to USA Compression Partners, LP; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – S&P: USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS L.P. ASSIGNED ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOO; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners 1Q EBITDA $44.1M; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP – QTRLY AVERAGE HORSEPOWER UTILIZATION 94.9% VS 88.2% LAST YR; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.31

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 11,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 55,173 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 66,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Core Laboratories N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 510,969 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold USAC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 29.61 million shares or 1.94% less from 30.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Limited Co has invested 0% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Albert D Mason Inc has 32,416 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associate owns 206,732 shares. Mirae Asset Global Company Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Amer Financial Grp holds 0.18% or 129,871 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 11,000 shares. Moreover, Salient Ltd has 0.03% invested in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) for 92,444 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated has 0.02% invested in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) for 4.70M shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Moreover, Cannell Peter B & Incorporated has 0.02% invested in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 79,146 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) for 17,287 shares. Bard Associate has 0.87% invested in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Brookfield Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 290,316 shares.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 22,850 shares to 51,950 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,656 shares, and cut its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (NYSE:APU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 329 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 3,300 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 250 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 38,582 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 146,326 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 531,115 shares. Kbc Gp Incorporated Nv owns 356 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,510 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 20 shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.02% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 2,929 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc owns 41,376 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Eqis Capital Management stated it has 9,655 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Regions Fin holds 0.01% or 9,807 shares.

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 23.44% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $21.24 million for 20.20 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

