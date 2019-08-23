Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Reaches $36.86 52 Week Low; Oak Valley Bancorp Has 1 Sentiment

The stock of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) hit a new 52-week low and has $34.65 target or 6.00% below today’s $36.86 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.64 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $34.65 price target is reached, the company will be worth $98.10M less. The stock decreased 3.39% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 255,525 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C

Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 10 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 10 reduced and sold stakes in Oak Valley Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.28 million shares, up from 1.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Oak Valley Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 10 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 1,120 shares traded. Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) has declined 13.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OVLY News: 18/04/2018 Oak Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Oak Valley Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVLY); 14/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Market Manager Promotions; 29/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Business Development Officer and Branch Manager Hiring

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Oak Valley Bancorp for 366,354 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 22,600 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 55,000 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc., a Nebraska-based fund reported 573 shares.

More notable recent Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (OVLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking services and products for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. The company has market cap of $141.29 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. It has a 11.47 P/E ratio. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit.

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This 5.5%-Yielding Dividend Isnâ€™t Going Away – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Core Laboratories NV (CLB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Share Price Is Down 64% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the gas and oil industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It operates through three divisions: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. It has a 16.59 P/E ratio. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples.

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $22.18M for 18.43 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Core Laboratories N.V. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling reported 127 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Aperio Limited Liability Corp owns 37,041 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 20,421 shares. Dupont Mgmt reported 34,881 shares. 5,100 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement. Raymond James Associate holds 122,426 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 28,425 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated invested 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Blair William & Il invested in 0% or 6,309 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 74,608 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). 19,974 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).

Among 2 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Core Laboratories has $7000 highest and $6300 lowest target. $66.50’s average target is 80.41% above currents $36.86 stock price. Core Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Wednesday, July 10.