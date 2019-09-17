Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Position Lifted by Harding Loevner Lp; Wellington Management Group Llp Cut Fedex (FDX) Holding by $1.96 Million as Share Price Declined

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 102.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 44,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The hedge fund held 87,070 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55 million, up from 42,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 10.47% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 1.41M shares traded or 102.65% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 72.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 11,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 4,608 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $756,000, down from 16,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $173.57. About 1.43M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 408,241 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $96.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Millicom Intl Cellular Sa (MIICF) by 11,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harris Assocs Lp reported 0.4% stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bahl Gaynor holds 0% or 1,415 shares. Charter has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mackenzie Financial Corporation stated it has 1,744 shares. West Coast Lc holds 29,827 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 155,035 shares. Alps Advisors reported 2,160 shares. Beech Hill Advsr holds 0.27% or 3,150 shares in its portfolio. River Road Asset Management Ltd accumulated 3,344 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance, a New Jersey-based fund reported 43,447 shares. First Citizens State Bank And has 2,788 shares. Invest House Ltd Limited Liability Company has 70,617 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 443,790 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs stated it has 2,306 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CLB shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street reported 928,894 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 79,953 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv accumulated 356 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 249,370 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 4,803 shares. Synovus has 399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Disciplined Growth Mn invested in 0.71% or 729,632 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont invested in 262 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp, Maine-based fund reported 268,568 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,127 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 16,610 shares. Northern owns 333,455 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Stifel Financial accumulated 43,677 shares.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telecom Argentina S A (NYSE:TEO) by 144,063 shares to 121,765 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 27,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).