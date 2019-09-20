Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Position Has Increased by Quantbot Technologies Lp; As Cbs New (CBS) Market Value Rose, Holder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Increased Stake

Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, up from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.42. About 1.64 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – National Amusements is controlled by the Redstone family, which has been trying to merge CBS and Viacom, both of which fall under its umbrella; 17/05/2018 – Judge Rejects CBS Move to Strip Shari Redstone’s Control of Company; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS BOARD DECISION ON DIVIDEND IS SUBJECT TO DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL -STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – CBS MAY BRING FURTHER LEGAL ACTION TO CHALLENGE NAI ACTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Saudi crown prince says will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does -CBS TV; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS WILL AMEND CBS CORP CBS.N BYLAWS TO REQUIRE SUPERMAJORITY OF CBS BOARD DIRECTORS TO APPROVE DIVIDENDS OR CHANGES TO BYLAWS; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone wins tussle over voting rights as CBS-Viacom battle heats up; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS IN COURT FILING IN DELAWARE THAT IT TRIED WITHOUT SUCCESS TO NEGOTIATE STANDSTILL WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 14/05/2018 – DELAWARE JUDGE SCHEDULES MAY 16 HEARING IN CBS-REDSTONE LAWSUIT; 24/05/2018 – CBS claims Redstone blocked possible buyout bid from a rival

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) by 470.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 21,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The hedge fund held 26,533 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 4,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Core Laboratories N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 266,669 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109

Ibis Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $20.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 612 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $999.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3,705 shares to 1,215 shares, valued at $193,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) by 59,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,097 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS).