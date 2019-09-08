Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Market Value Declined While Mcdonald Capital Investors Cut by $613,020 Its Position; Armstrong Shaw Associates Lowered Its Position in Honeywell International (HON) by $1.62 Million

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.33 million shares traded or 37.45% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 9,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The hedge fund held 263,081 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13M, down from 272,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 572,290 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorporation De has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 18,072 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 433 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 57,689 shares. Smithfield holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 264,640 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 209,947 shares. Bb&T Lc accumulated 0.01% or 19,554 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corp Mi has 14,583 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 13,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). 449,346 were accumulated by Sei Invs. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 20,421 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 23.44% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $19.84M for 22.01 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40B for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.