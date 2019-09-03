Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Market Valuation Declined While Btim Has Trimmed Holding; Beaconlight Capital Has Decreased Its Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 106,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 2.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44 million, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. It closed at $19.45 lastly. It is down 1.77% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500.

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 11,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 55,173 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 66,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Core Laboratories N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 510,969 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 363,711 shares to 532,192 shares, valued at $13.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 271,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $68.24M for 8.10 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 23.44% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $21.63M for 20.20 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 14,070 shares to 620,318 shares, valued at $51.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 12,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).