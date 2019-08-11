Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Holder Edgestream Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake as Shares Declined; As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Value Declined, Meritage Group LP Has Upped Holding

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 63.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 18,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The hedge fund held 10,711 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $738,000, down from 29,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 645,338 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 155,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.69M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $151.34. About 1.51M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Intl reported 99,307 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Company owns 38,890 shares. 355,114 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1,176 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.45% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Glob Thematic Prns Limited Liability Com holds 1.94% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 267,327 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.31% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Cibc Asset Incorporated holds 0.03% or 30,479 shares. Alyeska Grp LP holds 0.11% or 51,529 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc Inc reported 49,570 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 9,145 shares. 1.70M were reported by Morgan Stanley. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Lc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 12,395 shares.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 132,108 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $228.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 97,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,249 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 14,690 shares. Blair William And Il, Illinois-based fund reported 6,309 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc owns 473,880 shares. Sg Americas Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Barclays Public Ltd has 0.01% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). State Common Retirement Fund owns 152,121 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Communication has 0.03% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 18,957 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il accumulated 30,145 shares. First Manhattan reported 323 shares. Synovus invested in 0% or 399 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 3.24 million shares. 17,800 are owned by Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability. Hightower Advsr Lc reported 11,042 shares stake. Brinker Cap Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). B T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management reported 19,359 shares.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,899 shares to 11,565 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).