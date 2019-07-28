Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Holder Brinker Capital Has Boosted Stake by $512,924 as Market Valuation Declined; Advisors Preferred Raised Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $826,472 as Market Value Rose

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 211.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 7,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,112 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, up from 3,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. It closed at $53.03 lastly. It is up 54.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 29,637 shares to 8,636 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 274,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,681 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,973 shares to 8,114 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.