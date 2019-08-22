Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Holder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Oslo Asset Management Asa Raised Holding in Noble Energy (NBL)

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 7,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 19,359 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 11,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 155,609 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 282,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.83 million, up from 762,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 3.17M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Noble Energy at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Noble Energy Outlook To Stbl From Neg; Rtgs Affd; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY-EXISTING PRODUCTION,PROCESSING FACILITIES IN PLACE AT ALEN PLATFORM,IN PUNTA EUROPA REQUIRE ONLY MINOR CHANGES TO PRODUCE,PROCESS ALEN GAS; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 Percent Working Interest in Tamar; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3,996 shares to 13,975 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,581 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co has 33,700 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability invested in 420 shares. Comerica Bancshares invested in 28,425 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 19,359 were reported by B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt. Btim Corporation holds 0.05% or 55,173 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0.01% or 38,292 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial, Missouri-based fund reported 59,431 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 165,718 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 642,117 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 7,668 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Company Il holds 30,145 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability owns 943,074 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Eqis has 9,655 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cap Guardian Trust has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 9,564 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Management Group has 0.03% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 868,982 shares. Shell Asset Management has 36,139 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.84% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 127,159 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd invested in 859,096 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi reported 221,187 shares stake. Stephens Ar holds 23,589 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 4,860 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% stake. Everence Capital Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Tortoise Cap Ltd Com invested in 0.09% or 570,943 shares. Moody Bankshares Trust Division invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 100,214 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc reported 18,064 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 774,295 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

