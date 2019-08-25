Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Comparing side by side

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories N.V. 58 2.35 N/A 2.02 24.81 Oil States International Inc. 17 0.75 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Core Laboratories N.V. and Oil States International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Core Laboratories N.V. and Oil States International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 48.9% 11.7% Oil States International Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.89 beta means Core Laboratories N.V.’s volatility is 89.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Oil States International Inc.’s 2.23 beta is the reason why it is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Core Laboratories N.V. are 1.8 and 1.4. Competitively, Oil States International Inc. has 2.8 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oil States International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Core Laboratories N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Core Laboratories N.V. and Oil States International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Laboratories N.V. 0 1 1 2.50 Oil States International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Core Laboratories N.V.’s average target price is $66.5, while its potential upside is 80.66%. On the other hand, Oil States International Inc.’s potential upside is 73.58% and its average target price is $23. The data provided earlier shows that Core Laboratories N.V. appears more favorable than Oil States International Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Core Laboratories N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Oil States International Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Core Laboratories N.V. -8.62% -5.12% -16.41% -26.45% -54.78% -15.91% Oil States International Inc. 1.36% -17.34% -19.53% -13.71% -57.61% 4.48%

For the past year Core Laboratories N.V. has -15.91% weaker performance while Oil States International Inc. has 4.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Core Laboratories N.V. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Oil States International Inc.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.