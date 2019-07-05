Core Laboratories (CLB) Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake; Titan Machy (TITN) Market Valuation Declined While Gsa Capital Partners Llp Decreased Its Holding by $344,040

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Core Laboratories (CLB) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 15,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.44 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 93,423 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.64% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Titan Machy Inc (TITN) by 64.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 22,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,464 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194,000, down from 35,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Titan Machy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 35,971 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has declined 16.55% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync; 19/04/2018 – DJ Titan Machinery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TITN); 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 International Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Equipment Margin 7.8%-8.3%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Rev $339.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 32,936 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Communication accumulated 545,112 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.34% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0% or 191 shares in its portfolio. Garde Capital has 0.05% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 314 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). 37,041 are held by Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 531,115 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0% or 356 shares. Long Road Counsel Lc holds 0.36% or 8,510 shares. Smithfield Tru Communications has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Timpani Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 20,103 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 1.39 million shares to 4.92 million shares, valued at $234.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust (IVV) by 2,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,045 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWD).

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 6,635 shares to 10,515 shares, valued at $791,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 5,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold TITN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.28 million shares or 3.53% more from 15.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Sei Invests invested 0.01% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Massachusetts Financial Co Ma reported 100,384 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 863,216 shares. Us State Bank De owns 1,711 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 55,874 shares. Zacks Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Amer Interest Group reported 12,021 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 122,740 shares. State Street Corporation owns 365,954 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Lp holds 0% or 9,243 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 12,464 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 25,794 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 3,378 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Lc has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Analysts await Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.28 per share. TITN’s profit will be $7.43 million for 14.77 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Titan Machinery Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,550.00% EPS growth.