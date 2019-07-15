Core (CORE) Stake Maintained by Copeland Capital Management Llc; Sadoff Investment Management Boosted Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $462,800 as Stock Value Rose

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Core (CORE) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 74,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 647,807 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.05M, up from 573,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Core for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 150,523 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 95.66% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.13 TO $1.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.19, REV VIEW $16.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 408,196 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47M, up from 403,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares to 907,279 shares, valued at $37.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72M shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97 million. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of stock. Skoufalos Ioannis had sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18,479 shares to 19,801 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 20,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,088 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).