Core (CORE) Shareholder Matarin Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $463,351 as Share Value Rose; Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined While Shufro Rose & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 8,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 910,438 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.89 million, down from 918,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.84. About 6.93 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Core (CORE) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 12,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The institutional investor held 56,717 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 69,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Core for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 54,646 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 16/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M; 11/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.19, REV VIEW $16.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8,034 shares to 84,968 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.71 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 292,420 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in North American Construction by 27,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Industries Inc/Tenn (NYSE:MLR).

