Core (CORE) Shareholder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Trimmed Holding by $355,015 as Stock Price Rose; Gateway Investment Advisers Holding in Olin (OLN) Has Lifted by $2.68 Million as Valuation Declined

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Core (CORE) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 9,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The institutional investor held 11,047 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 20,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Core for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 110,320 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss $1.3M; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M; 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 EPS 84c-EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 86.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 116,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 251,314 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 134,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.26. About 1.81M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme

Analysts await Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CORE’s profit will be $20.19M for 19.99 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 214.29% EPS growth.

