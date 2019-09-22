Core (CORE) Holder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Lifted Position; Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Raised 58 Com (WUBA) Holding by $14.99 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Core (CORE) by 121.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 76,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The institutional investor held 139,355 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54 million, up from 63,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Core for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 1.16M shares traded or 326.13% up from the average. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 EPS 84c-EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.13 TO $1.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Core-Mark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M; 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Core-Mark Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 30

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 241,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14M, up from 983,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 892,742 shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold CORE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 41.90 million shares or 3.85% more from 40.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Macquarie Group Ltd holds 993,020 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Advisory holds 0.89% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) or 1.14 million shares. Hennessy Inc accumulated 0.15% or 76,900 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Co has invested 0.29% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Crawford Counsel owns 58,936 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Pnc Financial Ser accumulated 0% or 2,538 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Company reported 6,942 shares stake. Gsa Capital Partners Llp stated it has 31,211 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies LP stated it has 2,368 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 754,257 shares. Natixis Lp invested in 0.06% or 198,729 shares. 49,263 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Prudential Finance holds 832,849 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 18,090 shares to 293,200 shares, valued at $17.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 50,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,717 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).