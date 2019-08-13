Cordasco Financial Network Trimmed Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding by $404,700; Stock Value Rose; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Trimmed East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake by $594,672

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 58.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 12,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, down from 21,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 641,871 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $227.13. About 906,799 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.81M for 24.69 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 18,350 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 100 shares. Kwmg Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Llc accumulated 10,221 shares. 1,055 were accumulated by Family Firm. Alphamark Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 28,936 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 6,788 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 1,744 shares. Clearbridge Ltd has invested 0.15% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cohen & Steers accumulated 0.01% or 10,934 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1,261 shares. Independent Invsts has 1,942 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) reported 0.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.62% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 254,406 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 37,825 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 155,048 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 80,272 shares. Maltese Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 85,062 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Fmr Llc owns 510,524 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 346,721 were reported by Gp Incorporated. Parsons Cap Management Incorporated Ri reported 41,775 shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Art holds 0.05% or 15,997 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 87,534 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Victory Inc reported 61,715 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 2.25M shares or 0.03% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 29,293 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 16,468 shares to 344,506 shares, valued at $27.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 15,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) CEO Dominic Ng on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “East West Bancorp Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does East West Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Gain of 41% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.