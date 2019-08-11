Cordasco Financial Network Trimmed Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding by $404,700; Valuation Rose; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Valuation Rose, Associated Banc-Corp Has Lowered Its Holding

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $229.87. About 739,224 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 4,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 73,860 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, down from 77,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 1.56 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82M for 24.99 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 26.11 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 21,110 shares to 29,464 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.