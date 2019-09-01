Cordasco Financial Network Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Has Decreased by $404,700 as Share Price Rose; Light Street Capital Management Has Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $225.92. About 847,150 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 64.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 94,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 52,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.22M, down from 146,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG, ZNWAA for rest of day due to price scale code; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTL. SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN SHOPPING APP; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 13/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $509.86M for 24.56 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Ser Lta accumulated 12,239 shares. Choate Inv Advisors owns 2,402 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2.05 million shares. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.17% or 51,957 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams accumulated 2,649 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 37,396 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brookstone Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,312 shares. Covington Invest holds 14,747 shares. Investors stated it has 4.23 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,200 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Company owns 2,676 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Philadelphia Trust has invested 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 290,000 shares. 1,261 are owned by Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 5,325 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06B for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Letko Brosseau Associate accumulated 0.01% or 325 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc holds 3.1% or 2.46M shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Company holds 1.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 8,608 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt owns 21,400 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 1.94% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,800 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department has 2,822 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Efg Asset (Americas) accumulated 5,542 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,890 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 1.34% or 397 shares. Truepoint accumulated 582 shares. 6,334 are owned by Jones Financial Companies Lllp. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 280 shares. Utd Asset Strategies owns 4,535 shares.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gridsum Hldg Inc by 336,902 shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mongodb Inc by 75,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).