Cordasco Financial Network Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Decreased by $404,700; Kames Capital Plc Position in Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Has Lowered as Shares Rose

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 52,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 384,021 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 436,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 1.87 million shares traded or 26.13% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 18/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Closes 11th Opportunistic Real Estate Fund At $7.55B; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $228.76. About 598,289 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.81M for 24.87 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6,724 shares to 225,043 shares, valued at $31.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 69,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings.