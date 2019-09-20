Cordasco Financial Network Raised Its Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $305,085 as Valuation Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined While Credit Agricole S A Has Raised by $2.06 Million Its Stake

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 211.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 52,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 77,802 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 5.99 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2175.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network bought 1,849 shares as the company's stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320,000, up from 85 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $159.35. About 1.62M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Company Ltd has 1,220 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc, a California-based fund reported 405 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc holds 10,705 shares. Middleton And Company Ma has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Atlantic Union National Bank accumulated 11,710 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.18% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Arrow owns 6,350 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd holds 230,105 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 6.64 million shares. Andra Ap holds 59,200 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 3,449 are owned by Ims Capital Management. Tru Of Oklahoma, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 4,394 shares. Moreover, First Corporation In has 0.19% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Tennessee-based Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Company has invested 0.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 27,887 shares or 0.49% of the stock.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $102.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 15,953 shares to 74,745 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1,541 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4,810 shares. National Bank & Trust reported 132,721 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kings Point has 282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Rnc Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 1.57% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,136 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 333,281 shares stake. Sun Life Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 21,362 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 664,795 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 528,055 shares. 22,074 were reported by Ledyard Commercial Bank. 8,025 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability. Hexavest stated it has 3,669 shares. Weybosset Research & Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.13% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,450 shares. Plante Moran Financial Llc has 190 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 11,440 shares to 11,440 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,500 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).