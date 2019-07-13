Cordasco Financial Network Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Lowered as Stock Declined; Parametrica Management LTD Trimmed Holding in United Bankshares West V (UBSI) as Market Value Declined

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 68.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 13,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,214 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 19,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 238,478 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 2.76B RUPEES; EST. 5.97B; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK DIVIDEND 3 RUPEES/SHR; 15/03/2018 AHLI UNITED BANK – BANK AND TAMKEEN SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT TO MANAGE FINANCING PORTFOLIO WORTH 40 MLN DINARS; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX GROUP 105.26 BLN NAIRA VS 90.64 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA TO RAISE FUNDS VIA RIGHTS/QIP/PUBLIC ISSUE; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Payment Of Interest; 21/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 797.7M PESOS; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.10% END-MARCH VS 20.10% END-DEC

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘FULLY CONFIDENT’ IN SAFETY OF 737 FLEET: MUILENBURG; 06/03/2018 – RYANAIR RYA.l CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO EXERCISE “PRETTY MUCH ALL” OF THE 737 MAX BUYING OPTIONS; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Boeing announces American Airlines order for Dreamliners – then takes it back; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.35 million for 14.45 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.