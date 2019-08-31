Cordasco Financial Network Lowered Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD) as Shares Rose; As Prudential Finl (PRU) Share Value Declined, Benin Management Raised by $805,623 Its Position

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $225.92. About 847,150 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.09. About 1.57 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 30/04/2018 – Two Iowa youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two District of Columbia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 30/04/2018 – Two Mississippi youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Michelle Qin of Santa Barbara, California named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Rosie Colucci of Palatine, Illinois named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $509.86 million for 24.56 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

