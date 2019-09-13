Cordasco Financial Network Lifted Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $305,085; Perkins Coie Trust Company Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $357,637

Perkins Coie Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 76,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25 million, down from 79,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $137.45. About 10.39M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2175.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320,000, up from 85 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $159.95. About 725,799 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings accumulated 1.78M shares or 0.26% of the stock. 18,834 were reported by Arcadia Management Mi. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.37% or 8.41M shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc owns 171,651 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Management holds 105,952 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept holds 0.42% or 6,150 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 819,613 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 5,225 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.16% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Martingale Asset LP reported 0.6% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 124,583 are owned by Hartford Mngmt. Strs Ohio reported 210,848 shares stake. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 122,611 shares or 4.02% of all its holdings. Smithfield holds 0.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 14,165 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.33% or 49,349 shares.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $102.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 15,953 shares to 74,745 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow notches best day in 3 weeks on rising trade optimism, rosier economic data – MarketWatch” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “U.S. Dollar Remains Weak After ADP, Jobless Claims – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Hits a New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dorsey Whitney Co Llc has invested 2.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Communication Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,074 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 3.07% or 96.57 million shares. Financial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zevenbergen Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.19% or 43,934 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Fragasso Grp Inc has invested 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Anchor Capital Advisors Lc reported 1.21% stake. Rbf Ltd Liability reported 55,000 shares. Moreover, Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Co has 3.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ameriprise Financial invested in 2.47% or 41.12 million shares. M Kraus owns 87,990 shares. Farallon Mgmt Limited Company has invested 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sei Investments accumulated 4.91 million shares. 148,267 are owned by Fairfield Bush And Company.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.