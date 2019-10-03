Cordasco Financial Network Lifted Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Cut Its Biogen Idec (BIIB) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Biogen Idec (BIIB) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 2,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 46,606 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.90M, down from 49,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Idec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $221.26. About 2.14M shares traded or 56.68% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2175.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320,000, up from 85 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $156.62. About 1.90M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Inv Inc reported 5,683 shares. Todd Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 54,986 shares. Smithfield Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Security Trust has 129 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.19% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Mariner Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Captrust Financial Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,279 shares. 275 were accumulated by City. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.51% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 14.82 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 1,530 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 463,714 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 5,376 shares. Main Street Rech Limited Liability invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Credit Agricole S A owns 18,140 shares.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 6.71 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

