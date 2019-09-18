Cordasco Financial Network Holds Stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP); Eagle Asset Management Stake in Agree Realty (ADC) Lowered by $1.67 Million

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2175.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320,000, up from 85 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $157.77. About 1.32M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 26,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 234,416 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.01M, down from 260,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.86. About 150,161 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $759,457 activity. Agree Joey bought $3,174 worth of stock. 10,000 shares were bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR, worth $642,000.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.90 million for 23.97 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

