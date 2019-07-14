Cordasco Financial Network Holding in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Jensen Investment Management Has Boosted Position in Pepsico (PEP)

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 204,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.30M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.90 million, up from 4.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $227.16. About 613,390 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 611,860 shares to 440,661 shares, valued at $110.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,380 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ACB Stock Is a Buy Because Aurora Cannabis Wonâ€™t Get Left in the Dust – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo’s Earnings: Assessing The Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/09/2019: PEP, LK, HD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo Earnings: PEP Stock Ticks Lower Despite Strong Q2 Report – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun International Limited holds 2,165 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company invested in 508,053 shares or 4.34% of the stock. Hemenway Ltd Co invested in 15,057 shares. Argi Investment Llc has 0.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 16,490 shares. Research & Com has 2.49% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Skba Capital Management Limited Company reported 82,440 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 114,919 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,956 shares stake. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Corp reported 31,929 shares stake. Magellan Asset Management Limited invested in 3.19% or 8.19M shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.67% or 2.15 million shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co reported 1.86% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 14,256 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 9.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.95 per share. APD’s profit will be $471.08 million for 26.54 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Llp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Dumont Blake Advisors invested 0.58% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 27,162 are held by Hartford Management Comm. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 0.16% or 41,441 shares. 93,029 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Kistler stated it has 460 shares. 229,082 were accumulated by Td Asset Mngmt. 1,127 are owned by Johnson Group Inc. Wealthquest invested 0.23% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 445 are held by Bluemountain Limited Com. 378,000 were accumulated by Alleghany De. The New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 47,000 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel reported 0.13% stake.