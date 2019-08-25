Cordasco Financial Network Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $355,200; Transdigm Group Com (TDG) Holder Lord Abbett & Company Has Raised Its Holding by $423,582

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc Com (TDG) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 933 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 38,458 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.46M, up from 37,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $521.53. About 320,471 shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

